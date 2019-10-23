|
Judith R. Rickert
Sheboygan Falls - Judith R. Rickert, 76, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her home.
Judith was born on April 16, 1943, in LaCrosse, daughter of Leonard and Margaret (Semlar) Schwantes. She was a 1961 graduate of Spencer High School. On January 31, 1969, she married William Norman Rickert in Sitka, Alaska. William preceded her in death on May 5, 1984. Judith was employed as a custodian for Morrow County, Oregon for six years.
Judith was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in the Town of Sheboygan Falls where she was active in the Women's Group. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sheboygan Falls Senior Center. Judith enjoyed quilting, playing cards, and Mahjong, her wiener dog and cat.
Judith is survived by one sister, Daisy (Norman) Cook of Sheboygan Falls; three brothers, Charles Schwantes of Washington, David Schwantes of Alaska, and Thomas (Lila) Schwantes of Alaska; one sister-in-law, Karen Ziemkowski of Minnesota; nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; step children, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
Judith was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, William; her parents; one sister, Carolyn Nunley; two brothers, infant Elmer and Mike Schwantes; a sister-in-law, Terri Schwantes; a brother-in-law, Duane Ziemkowski; and a niece, Stacy Schwantes.
A memorial service to celebrate Judith's life will be held at noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church with Rev. Elizabeth Jaeger officiating. Inurnment will take at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may gather at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at noon.
A memorial fund has been established in Judith's name for St Luke Lutheran Church and the Disabled American Veteran.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019