Judson T. Brown
Judson T. Brown passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 in St Louis, MO, surrounded by his children.
Judson (Jud) was born in Hastings, MN on March 26, 1927, son of the late Dr. and Mrs. T. A. Brown. He attended high school in Hastings, graduating in 1944. From July 1944 to April 1945 he attended the University of Nebraska in an army program. He then completed infantry basic training at Camp Fannin, TX, and infantry officer candidate school at Ft. Benning, GA, where he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. on January 31, 1946. After a brief tour of duty in the U.S., he spent a year on occupation duty in Korea.
Upon returning to the U.S., he enrolled at the University of Minnesota, where he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering in June 1949. He was elected to the engineering honor societies Pi Tau Sigma and Tau Beta Pi.
On December 27, 1948, Jud married his high school sweetheart, Florence Henry, in Hastings. They celebrated fifty-seven years of marriage before her death on May 14, 2006.
After graduating from college, Jud worked in a variety of industrial engineering and manufacturing management jobs at Brown & Bigelow (St. Paul MN), Eastman Kodak, (Rochester NY), Applied Power (Pewaukee, WI) and New York Air Brake (Kalamazoo, MI.) In 1966 he moved to Sheboygan, WI as Vice President of Manufacturing at Gilson Brothers Company. In 1981 he started his own business in Sheboygan, manufacturing cutting tools.
Jud enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, reading, and bridge. He was also a licensed and instrument-rated pilot. When he was young, he was an accomplished trumpet player and played in several musical ensembles, including the University of Minnesota concert band.
He was a member of Sheboygan's Zion Church, where he was also a member of the Senior Choir and the Consistory. He also served on several non-profit boards. In Pewaukee he served on the Village Planning Commission and was elected to the School Board. In Sheboygan he was a member and past president of the Salvation Army Advisory Board and the Sheboygan Retirement Home Board.
In 2016 he moved to a senior independent living facility in St. Louis, MO.
He is survived by his children Kathy Brown of Lake Elmo, MN; Paul (Kathy) Brown of Bettendorf, IA; Carol (Greg) Holthouse of St. Louis, MO; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son.
A Memorial Service will be arranged in Sheboygan, WI at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Sheboygan Salvation Army, https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/sheboygan/