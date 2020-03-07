|
|
Judth Mae Born
Sheboygan - Judith Mae Born, 78, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, March 5, 2020 at her home.
Born July 8, 1941 in Sheboygan, Judith was a daughter of the late Richard J. and Shirley M. Burrows Jarvis. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1959. She continued her education at Carroll College with a degree in education, graduating in 1963. On June 22, 1963, she was united in marriage to Douglas M. Born at the First Presbyterian Church in Sheboygan. They were married for 50 years before Doug preceded her in death on May 12, 2014.
Following their marriage, they moved to New York City for Doug to pursue his doctorate in education. The couple moved back to Sheboygan in 1967 when Doug took the Vice Principal position at Urban Middle School. When their children started school, Judy started working in retail in the Sheboygan area for many years. Her passion for reading and books led her to volunteer at the Mead Public Library. She served on the Friends of Mead Public Library Board for many years. One of the greatest joys of volunteering was running the annual book sale. For 17 years, she was a member of the "Book Bags" Book Club where she made lifelong friendships. She was a life member of the Sheboygan Elk's Lodge, #299, a member of the Elk's National Foundation. She was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ where she volunteered to support the church through the Mothers and Others Group. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling with her family and spending summers at Elkhart Lake. She was an avid sports fan, played board games and bridge. She was an accomplished cook who often shared her creations with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family and in her community.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Beth (Donavan) Lane, Waupaca, and Jennifer Born Rutten, Milwaukee; her sister, Jill (William) Dwyre, San Dimas, CA; her brother, Jack (Marian) Jarvis, Kohler; her sister-in-law, Susan Jarvis, Sheboygan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Besides her parents and husband, Doug, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Jarvis, Jr., and her son-in-law, Frank Geraci.
Funeral services for Judy will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 13th & Lincoln Avenue. The Rev. Gregory Whelton will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name for Friends of Mead Public Library with a designation for large print books.
The family would like to thank the pulmonary team at St. Nicholas Hospital, her many neighbors and friends for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Judy's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020