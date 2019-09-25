Services
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services
123 South Street
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 449-5455
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Samse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy A. Samse


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy A. Samse Obituary
Judy A. Samse

Sheboygan Falls - Judy A. Samse, 75, formerly of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The former Judy Stout was born May 13, 1944 in Illinois. Following the death of her mother she left school to raise her family. She was married to William Samse, Sr. on December 27, 2002. Judy was employed by various businesses while in Missouri.

Judy is survived by her husband, William of Sheboygan Falls, a daughter, Deana Mueller of Poplar Bluff and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sons, a daughter and four brothers.

Cremation has taken place and no local services are planned.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now