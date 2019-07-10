Services
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
1943 - 2019
Judy Brown Obituary
Judy Brown

Sheboygan Falls - Judy Ann Brown, 76, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 8, 2019, at her home.

Judy was born on May 31, 1943, in Marshfield, WI, to Frederick and Dorothy (Nikolai) Schmidt. She was a graduate of Marshfield Senior High School.

On August 1, 1964, Judy married Myron C. Brown. Judy was a busy mother and worked in various jobs over the years including, and for many years at Evans in Sheboygan Falls.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening, playing solitaire, and spending time with her cherished family, friends, her dog, Clyde, and many grand-dogs.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Kim (Randy) Sander of Glenbeulah, and two sons; Jeffrey Brown of Sheboygan Falls and Steve (Nancy) Brown of Waldo; ; three grandchildren, Nathen Elliott-Brown, Erika Brown, Lucy Brown; six sisters, Betty Fellenz, Barb Gutche, Bonnie Scheibe, Kathy Scheibe, Debbie (Paul) Boushack, and Renee (Doug) Anding; and one brother, Tom (Sally) Schmidt; special neighbors and friends, Dave (LuAnne) Immel and family. Judy is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her two parents, her husband; Myron Brown; son, Ronald Brown; two sisters, Jeanne (Charlie) Watts, Geri (John) Koran; and a brother, Richard Schmidt.

A memorial service to celebrate Judy's life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Homes in Sheboygan Falls. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Brown family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 10 to July 11, 2019
