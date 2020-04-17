|
Julaine Uelmen
Campbellsport - Julaine S. Uelmen, 79, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home with her beloved family gathered around her. She was born November 29, 1940, the daughter of Buell and Valeria (nee Scheid) Scheurman. On January 3, 1959, Julaine married Jack Uelmen at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Campbellsport. Jack preceded her in death on January 6, 1987. She then married Jerome "Bud" Uelmen on March 18, 1988 in Fond du Lac and Bud preceded her in death on July 11, 2011. Julaine and Jack ran Uelmen Builders and later she worked at Serigraph in West Bend before retiring. Julaine celebrated the spirit of Christmas all year long and loved animals, gardening and canning. She had a deep respect for native American peoples and was generous to anyone in need. She was a great Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan and loved to spend time at the cottage with family and friends.
Julaine is survived by her children Dawn (Tom) Kind of Sheboygan, Tami (Brian) Klumpyan, Terri (Tom) Ward, John (Tina) Uelmen all of Campbellsport and Tim Uelmen of Boulder, CO, grandchildren Carolynn (Dan), Kaitlyn (Mike), Jack, Anna (Mike), Danny, Nikky (Matt), Sarah (Mike), Brian, David (Pam), Kelli (Phil), Megan (Mark), Lauren (Marty) and Tommy, 19 great grandchildren, sister Sherry Scheurman, sisters-in-law Rose Pierret, Rosanne Schill Uelmen and Patrice (Mark) Bobzien, brothers-in-law Bob Lindsley and Duwayne Wolf, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Buell and Valeria, husbands Jack and Bud, son Tom Uelmen, sisters-in-law Charlene "Dolly" Lindsley and Kathy Wolf, brothers-in-law Harold Uelmen and Francis "Bratz Pierret, great grandchild Lillian Dillenburg and Godson Casey Murphy.
The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Agnesian Hospice, Pastor Paula and the Froedtert Hospital Staff. Memorials are appreciated to Agnesian Hospice or Washington County Humane Society.
Due to the Safe at Home restrictions, a memorial service for Julaine will be held at a later date. Please visit our website at www.twohigfunerals.com to sign the guestbook or leave a condolence and send any cards to the Twohig Funeral Home P.O. Box 710 Campbellsport, WI 53010. Thank you.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020