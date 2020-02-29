|
|
Julia A. (Gosar) Kuznacic
Sheboygan - Julia A. (Gosar) Kuznacic of Sheboygan passed away peacefully on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Julia was born April 5, 1930, in Greenwood, WI to the late Frank and Mary (Remzgar) Gosar. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, class of 1948. On June 9, 1951, Julia was united in marriage to John R. Kuznacic of Willard, WI. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2001. John preceded her in death on April 3, 2002. Julia was a faithful member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, volunteering her time over the years. She was also a member of the Christian Mother's Society.
Julia enjoyed gardening, bowling, playing bingo, and spending time with her family. She was the most loving and caring mother and grandmother and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her children, Janet (David) Andera, John (Anna) Kuznacic, and Jim (Dawn) Kuznacic; grandchildren, Matt (Katlyn), Angie, Brad (Kasey), Chris, Haley, Nick, and Kaitlin; great-grandchildren, Charlize and Vincent; sisters, Cecelia Shaw and Angela (Roman) Stroinski; sisters-in-law, Marie Kuznacic and Donna Handke; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with her parents and husband, Julia was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Artac, Tony Gosar, Sister Antonia (Frances) Gosar, Sophie Trunkel, Anne Sladich, and Frank Gosar, in infancy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2133 North 22nd St., in Sheboygan, with Father Matthew Widder officiating. The family will greet visitors at the church on Saturday from 10:30 AM until 12:45 PM. Julia will be laid to rest in Greendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Julia's name can be made either to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or to St. Dominic Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Bettag, Father Matthew Widder, the staff at Tender Hearts Senior Care, along with the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care and comfort given to Julia.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 11, 2020