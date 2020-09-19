1/1
Julia Dow
Julia Dow

Sheboygan Falls - Julia Dow, age 85, of Sheboygan Falls, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Communities in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.

Julia was born on August 22, 1935 in Royal Oak, Michigan to Michael and Gloria (Miller) Sullivan.

Julia graduated from St. Mary's High School in Royal Oak, Michigan. In 1957, Julia married Robert E. Dow, and they were married for 54 years before his death on June 25, 2011. Julia and Robert had four children together, Robert, Paul, Marion, and Julie.

Julia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren by taking paddle boat rides, going to the zoo, the park, concerts, camping, museums, roasting marshmallows in her fireplace, and dying Easter eggs. She also enjoyed making seasonal and special occasion displays for the Collierville and Plymouth libraries, taking walks and working in the garden.

Julia attended Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Wisconsin and was a very active member of Collierville United Methodist Church in Collierville, Tennessee where she volunteered for VBS, Sunday school, and bible studies. She was a member of the Collierville Garden Club, State of Tennessee Butterfly Chairman, Shelby County and State of Tennessee Flower Show Judge, GFWC of Plymouth, and a Master Gardner.

Julia is survived by her children, Robert Dow (Cait Evelyn) of Edmonds, WA, Paul Dow of Franklin, TN, Marion Dow-Vass (Jim Vass) of Racine, WI, and Julie Van Norwick (Scott) of Plymouth, WI; grandchildren, Kayla Dow-Fisher, Jacob and Andrew Van Norwick, Eli and Anneliese Vass; a great grandchild, sisters and a brother, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; siblings, Michael Sullivan, Patricia Lee, Joann Sullivan, and Daniel Sullivan.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life Service for Julia on December 7, 2020.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
