Julianne R. Dombek
Plymouth - Julianne R. Dombek, age 77, of Plymouth passed away on Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019, at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan.
Julie was born on February 22, 1942, in Oconomowoc, WI, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Dorothy (Kuehl) Jaeckle.
She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1960 and attended SpencerianBusiness College in Milwaukee. Prior to getting married and raising her children, she worked at The Milwaukee Company and Miller Brewing Company.
On May 15, 1965, she married Darrell F. Dombek at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC. They later moved to Sheboygan before settling in Plymouth where they lived for over 45 years.
Julie was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, where she served on the altar guild for several years. She enjoyed gardening and golfing.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell, of Plymouth; her sons, Gregory of Richfield, WI and Christopher of Ashburn, VA; and her sister, Mary Ehlert of Black Creek, WI.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her brother, Charles Jaeckle.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday evening (March 15, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation Pastor Norm Timmermann of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth will officiate. Cremation will take place following the services.
Visitation will be held on Friday (March 15) at Suchon Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Julie's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank those employees at Aurora Hospitals in Grafton and Sheboygan, Aurora Home Healthcare, and Rocky Knoll who provided excellent care for her on numerous occasions over the past few years.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 14, 2019