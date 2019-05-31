|
Julie A. Wood
Kiel - Julie Wood passed away in her home in Kiel, WI on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 50. She was born on July 14, 1968, to Gary and Laura (Ellis) Wood in Southern California. She spent her early life in California before relocating to Wisconsin. She graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan WI.
Julie spent most of her career serving various roles at Menards. Despite having several friends there, both coworkers and customers, she recently left that position to try a new position as a line worker at Great Lakes Cheese.
Julie dedicated her life to improving the lives of those around her. Her greatest passion was her grandchildren and everyone who would have ever spoken to her would have heard all about them. She was a generous and caring person who would give anything to make someone's day better. She was a great source of light and brightness and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Julie leaves behind two daughters, Angela (William) Ingram of Austin, MN and Samantha Lescykowski of Sheboygan Wisconsin, and grandchildren, Aubrey Howard, Skyler, Violet Jane, Quillan and Luna Ingram. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirly Adams of Sheboygan, Leida Sleik of Appleton; brothers, Timothy Lampe and Michael Lampe as well as several nieces and nephews and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Gary Wood; her sisters, Deanna Wood and Amanda Lampe; son Scott Anthony Lesczykowski and Grandson Mason Scott Lesczykowski.
Julie and Mason's life will be jointly celebrated with a Memorial Service on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels, 1201 N 8th St. in Sheboygan, WI. The family will accept visitors on Monday, at the funeral home, from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Both will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
A special thank you go out to her best friend Jen (Ryan) Brown and their family of Plymouth and Julie's niece Katie Lampe and her partner Kyle for their support of Julie.
In lieu of flowers, it is asked that a memorial be made in the name of Julie Wood.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 31, 2019