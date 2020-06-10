Tara and family,
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. You all will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. Please let us know if you need anything. Hold the memories of your mother/grandmother close to your heart always.
The Harju Family
Julie Blanke
Plymouth - Julie Ann Blanke, age 62, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
She was born in Plymouth on November 29, 1957, a daughter of Henry "Hank" and Janet (Endsley) Blanke.
Julie attended St. John Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1976. Following high school she received her associate degree from LTI in Medical Assistance.
She worked for several years at the Aurora Clinic in Plymouth. She also worked at Walmart and most recently at Piggly Wiggly in Plymouth.
Julie enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grankids. She also enjoyed reading, watching the Wisconsin sports teams, helping her neighbors, and loved her former cats: Rosy, Buddy, and Kaeto.
She is survived by: Three children: Bradley Heinecke of Plymouth, Tara (Bryce) Becker of McFarland, and Brandon Heinecke of Plymouth; Four grandchildren: Colby, Ava, Charlotte, and Miles; Parents: Hank and Janet Blanke; Two brothers: Henry "Butch" (Tarry) Blanke of Black Earth and Dean (Michelle) Blanke of Sheboygan.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation to celebrate Julie's life will be held on Sunday (June 14, 2020) from 12 Noon - 2:00PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Proper social distancing and safety precautions will be practiced.
Interment will be in the Greenbush Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Julie's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Plymouth - Julie Ann Blanke, age 62, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
She was born in Plymouth on November 29, 1957, a daughter of Henry "Hank" and Janet (Endsley) Blanke.
Julie attended St. John Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1976. Following high school she received her associate degree from LTI in Medical Assistance.
She worked for several years at the Aurora Clinic in Plymouth. She also worked at Walmart and most recently at Piggly Wiggly in Plymouth.
Julie enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grankids. She also enjoyed reading, watching the Wisconsin sports teams, helping her neighbors, and loved her former cats: Rosy, Buddy, and Kaeto.
She is survived by: Three children: Bradley Heinecke of Plymouth, Tara (Bryce) Becker of McFarland, and Brandon Heinecke of Plymouth; Four grandchildren: Colby, Ava, Charlotte, and Miles; Parents: Hank and Janet Blanke; Two brothers: Henry "Butch" (Tarry) Blanke of Black Earth and Dean (Michelle) Blanke of Sheboygan.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation to celebrate Julie's life will be held on Sunday (June 14, 2020) from 12 Noon - 2:00PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Proper social distancing and safety precautions will be practiced.
Interment will be in the Greenbush Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Julie's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.