Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Sheboygan - Julie Bruesewitz was born on October 19, 1961 and passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 57. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School. During her working years she was employed by the Sheboygan Press, American Club and other businesses in the Sheboygan area. Julie enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, swimming in Lake Michigan, traveling, music and spending time with her family.

Julie is survived by her children, Valeria (significant other, Scott Jackett) Beaudry and Joshua Marksman; grandchildren, Carson Jackett, Katrina Klemann, Natasha Klemann, Cassie Klemann and Joshua James Marksman-Klemann and siblings, Shirley Brewer and Kathy Hahn. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Dorothy Bruesewitz.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Julie's name.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Reick Beiersdorf, nurse, Deb Stahmann and the staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center for their care of Julie.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 24, 2019
