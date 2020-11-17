1/1
Julie Metz
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Metz

Sheboygan Falls - Julie Ann Metz, 64, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at her home.

Julie was born on December 11, 1953, in Sheboygan Falls, WI to Melvin and Joyce (Willadsen) Sass. She was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School.

Julie was employed at Pine Haven for many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant and also was a secretary at the Sheboygan Falls School District.

She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. She loved her family more than anything and never missed a grandchild's sports game. Julie was an avid Packers, Brewers, and Badger fan.

"God has placed you where you're at in this very moment for a reason. Remember that and Trust He is working everything out! Don't worry, God is never blind to your tears, never deaf to your prayers and never silent to your pains. He sees, He hears, and He will deliver."

Julie is survived by her daughter, Cari (Kevin) Gmach son, Ryan (Amanda) Boedecker; four grandchildren, Raven Gmach, Miranda Gmach, Justin Gmach, Ava Boedecker; sister, Cindy (Tim) Rosenthal; niece, Kim Mertes; other relatives and friends.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents.

A private graveside service to celebrate Julie's life will be held at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.

A memorial fund is being established in her name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Metz family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved