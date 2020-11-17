Julie Metz
Sheboygan Falls - Julie Ann Metz, 64, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at her home.
Julie was born on December 11, 1953, in Sheboygan Falls, WI to Melvin and Joyce (Willadsen) Sass. She was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School.
Julie was employed at Pine Haven for many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant and also was a secretary at the Sheboygan Falls School District.
She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. She loved her family more than anything and never missed a grandchild's sports game. Julie was an avid Packers, Brewers, and Badger fan.
"God has placed you where you're at in this very moment for a reason. Remember that and Trust He is working everything out! Don't worry, God is never blind to your tears, never deaf to your prayers and never silent to your pains. He sees, He hears, and He will deliver."
Julie is survived by her daughter, Cari (Kevin) Gmach son, Ryan (Amanda) Boedecker; four grandchildren, Raven Gmach, Miranda Gmach, Justin Gmach, Ava Boedecker; sister, Cindy (Tim) Rosenthal; niece, Kim Mertes; other relatives and friends.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents.
A private graveside service to celebrate Julie's life will be held at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
A memorial fund is being established in her name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Metz family with arrangements.