Julie R. (Leubner) Beyer
Lakeland, FL - Julie R. Beyer (Leubner), age 59, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Sheboygan on March 10, 1960, the daughter of Thomas A. and Agnes Heibel Leubner.
She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1979. Julie was employed at St. Nicholas Hospital as a dietary aide for twelve years. She was also a homemaker and a restaurant cashier. Julie was united in marriage to John A. Beyer in Sheboygan and they moved to Florida. Julie and John were married for thirty years.
She loved to spend time with family and friends and was an avid Nascar fan. Julie liked to meet and make friends wherever she went.
Survivors include her husband, John, of Lakeland, FL; mother, Agnes Leubner; sister, Jessica (Joe) Eigenberger; brother, Mike Leubner; twin brother, Jay Leubner, all of Sheboygan; step-son, Jason Beyer, of San Diego, CA; nieces and nephews, Sydney, Thomas J., David and Kalie (Josh) Bastastic, and her great-nephew, Ryker. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Julie was preceded by her father, Thomas A. Leubner.
A memorial service for Julie will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan with Fr. Paul Fliss officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m.
Julie will be missed by all that knew her.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her name and should be directed to the at www.donate3.cancer.org
Published in Sheboygan Press on Dec. 26, 2019