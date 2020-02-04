|
|
Julienne Oppeneer
Sheboygan Falls - Julienne Oppeneer, 78, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at The Waterford of Plymouth.
Julie was born on March 8, 1941, in Sheboygan, WI, to Harvey and Rachel (Stahl) Parsche. She was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School.
On September 2, 1961, Julienne married Richard J. Oppeneer at St. Peter Episcopal Church in Sheboygan Falls. Julienne worked as a mail clerk at Bemis Manufacturing.
She was the first woman President of the Sheboygan Falls Jaycettes where she was active in volunteering and serving in various leadership capacities through the years. Julie enjoyed reading, playing games, Wisconsin sports, and get away weekends with the Bridge Club. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Julie was friendly, had a great sense of humor, and sense of equality and justice.
Julienne is survived by her husband, Richard Oppeneer of Sheboygan Falls, WI; two daughters, Kristen (John) Dries, Greta (Brad) Sclavi; three sons, Dyrk (Chris) Oppeneer, Chad (Diane) Oppeneer, Josh (Samantha) Oppeneer; 11 grandchildren, Nicholas Dries, Hannah (Will) Quinn, Katie (Nolan Hucek) Dries, Zack Oppeneer, Noah Oppeneer, Dustin (Courtney VanWinkel) Cook, Rachael (Tim Bertram) Sclavi, Ashley (Ben Schmitz) Oppeneer, Samma (Brandon) Wollner, Gavin Oppeneer, and Elliot Oppeneer; 7 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Priscilla Matheson, Shelley (David) Rassmussen; brother, Phillip (Susan) Parsche; two sisters-in-law, Diane (Carl) Weber; brother-in-law, Frank Mueller.
Julienne was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Viva Jean Mueller.
A memorial service to celebrate Julienne's life will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 12:30 pm at St. Peter Episcopal Church in Sheboygan Falls with Fr. John Throop officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at church on Thursday at church from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:30 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 4, 2020