June L. Luedke



Sheboygan - June L. Luedke age 90 of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday evening March 10, 2019 at Cedar Grove Gardens.



Born June 29, 1928 in Sheboygan to Erwin & Lydia (Eickhoff) Oehmichen, she was baptized and confirmed at Ebenezer Evangelical Reformed Church, attended local schools, and graduated from North High School in 1946. On June 7, 1947 she was united in marriage to William H. Luedke at Ebenezer Reformed Church. June worked for many years at Polarware, Garton Toy, Jung Shoe Co. and Wigwam Mills before retiring on July 16, 1993. She also enjoyed embroidering, count cross stitching pictures, making baby crib quilts and reading.



June is survived by her daughter, Nancy Lockhart of Lehigh Acres, FL, a son, Kenneth (Barb) Luedke of Sheboygan Falls, 4 grandchildren, Vicki (Richard Tidrick) Courtemanche of Virginia Beach, VA, Darryl (Rosanne) Lockhart of Ontario, Canada, Nicole (Robin) Reese of New Holstein, Lisa (John) Richards of Cascade; 7 Great grandchildren, Melanie Courtemanche of Quincy, CA, Ryan Courtemanche of Virginia Beach, VA, Caitlyn & Kelsey Lockhart of Fort Myers, FL, Taryn, Noah, Brooklyn & Matthew Reese of New Holstein. She is further survived by a sister in law, Shirley Luedke, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband William on May 5, 2011, her parents, her sisters, Harriet and Betty Ruth and her son in law, Dale.



According to June's wishes, private family interment will take place.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army.



June's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Cedar Grove Gardens, Aurora at Home Hospice, Tim Gruenke & Larry and Monica Lienau for the loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with June's services. Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary