June M. Franzen
Sheboygan - June M. Franzen, 94, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born January 1, 1925 in Sheboygan, June was a daughter of the late Ervin and Francis Batt Lemkuil. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. On September 14, 1946, she was united in marriage to Clemens Franzen at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. They were married for 67 years before Clem preceded her in death on March 30, 2014.
She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church where she volunteered in the school as a teacher aid. She enjoyed travel and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two sons, David (Susan) Franzen, Sheboygan, and Timothy (Monica) Franzen, Maple Valley, WA; three grandchildren, Eric (Chris) Franzen, Sheboygan, Kay Franzen, New Berlin, and Dr. Amy (Kyle) Alexander, Renton, WA; four great grandchildren, Dani and Elle Franzen, and Nathan and Daniel Alexander; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, Clem, she was preceded in death by an infant son, James, her sister, Luella (Dick) Ingels and her brother, Lyle (Helen) Lemkuil.
A visitation for June will take place from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. Entombment will take place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
A memorial fund has been established in her name for Fresh Meals on Wheel of Sheboygan County, Inc.
The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Fresh Meals on Wheels and the nurses and staff of St. Nicholas Hospital and Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with June's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 11, 2019