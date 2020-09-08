1/1
June Roberta Platz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Roberta Platz

1930-2020

June Roberta Platz was blessed by God throughout her 90 years of life. She was born on June 12, 1930, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to her parents Robert and Lilly (Backhaus) Platz. June was a long-time resident of Howards Grove, Wisconsin. She discovered that she loved teaching when she taught for one year at Pinehurst elementary school. She made teaching her lifelong career, and obtained a master's degree in education. She taught for 7 years in the Howards Grove school district and 30 years in the Kohler school district. She retired from teaching in 1992, but continued as a volunteer reading to children at school and the Sheboygan County Library. She was also an active member of the Sheboygan County Retired Teachers Association for many years.

June was an avid bird watcher and was instrumental in starting the Sheboygan County Audubon chapter, for which she served as president for 40 years. She also was a long-time volunteer for the Elwood H. May Environmental Park (Maywood). She joined the Advisory Board in 1994, and served as a volunteer until Spring 2019. She received the Maywood President's Award in 2001.

June was a life-long member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, where she served in many positions for the Mary Martha Circle, taught Sunday school, and served as an usher, liturgist, and deacon.

The Lord took June peacefully home to heaven on September 3, 2020, following deteriorating health. She was well cared at Morningside Health Center for the final two and a half years of her life.

June is survived by her sister-in-law Alyce (Robert Platz), of Ohio, and ten nieces and nephews who oversaw her care during her final years of life. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert; sisters Betty (Wallace) Adler, of Howards Grove, and Shirley (Roy) Schneider, of Arizona.

The family will plan memorial events in the future. The family requests that memorials be sent directly to Maywood, 3615 Mueller Road, Sheboygan, WI 53083 or Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 3215 Saemann Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53083.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 9, 2020
Ms. Platz was my 1st grade teacher and taught two of my brothers as well. I recall how pleased my parents were to have her teach us - they had so much respect for her. May she rest in peace.
Sue Ewig (Maersch)
Student
September 7, 2020
June Platz was a first grade teacher at Kohler Schools when we moved to Kohler in 1987. The best way to memorialize June is by saying: "She was one of those special teachers who every parent wanted for their children. Kind, understanding, hard working, and knew how to handle the students with care and love. She has left her mark on the Kohler Schools, more importantly on the live of those many students who were fortunate in being in her classroom." June not only respected and loved those young people whom she taught, but she was a lover of nature. By knowing June, Karen and I became better people. God bless her!!!
John Egan
Teacher
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved