June Roberta Platz



1930-2020



June Roberta Platz was blessed by God throughout her 90 years of life. She was born on June 12, 1930, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to her parents Robert and Lilly (Backhaus) Platz. June was a long-time resident of Howards Grove, Wisconsin. She discovered that she loved teaching when she taught for one year at Pinehurst elementary school. She made teaching her lifelong career, and obtained a master's degree in education. She taught for 7 years in the Howards Grove school district and 30 years in the Kohler school district. She retired from teaching in 1992, but continued as a volunteer reading to children at school and the Sheboygan County Library. She was also an active member of the Sheboygan County Retired Teachers Association for many years.



June was an avid bird watcher and was instrumental in starting the Sheboygan County Audubon chapter, for which she served as president for 40 years. She also was a long-time volunteer for the Elwood H. May Environmental Park (Maywood). She joined the Advisory Board in 1994, and served as a volunteer until Spring 2019. She received the Maywood President's Award in 2001.



June was a life-long member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, where she served in many positions for the Mary Martha Circle, taught Sunday school, and served as an usher, liturgist, and deacon.



The Lord took June peacefully home to heaven on September 3, 2020, following deteriorating health. She was well cared at Morningside Health Center for the final two and a half years of her life.



June is survived by her sister-in-law Alyce (Robert Platz), of Ohio, and ten nieces and nephews who oversaw her care during her final years of life. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert; sisters Betty (Wallace) Adler, of Howards Grove, and Shirley (Roy) Schneider, of Arizona.



The family will plan memorial events in the future. The family requests that memorials be sent directly to Maywood, 3615 Mueller Road, Sheboygan, WI 53083 or Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 3215 Saemann Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53083.









