June Violet (Kisiolek)Becker



Sheboygan - June Violet Kisiolek Becker, age 73, of Sheboygan was born to Eternal Life with Jesus on Friday, July 5th, 2019 after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in 1947 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Boleslaw Jack Kisiolek and Luetta Margret Fesing Kisiolek. June graduated from Sheboygan North High School, from the UW-Center Sheboygan, and magna cum laude from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc. In 1967, she married Donald C. Becker of New Holstein. The couple divorced in 1992 and were friends for many years prior to her passing.



June had been retired for several years from Sheboygan Memorial Hospital. She worked as an alcohol and other drug abuse (AODA) counselor for decades and touched the lives of countless alcoholics and drug addicts in the surrounding area. June was also a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. She enjoyed nature, loved feeding the birds and watching wildlife as well as baking and trying new recipes to share with family and friends. She loved reading in addition to spending time with friends and family playing cards. Most of all June loved people and she would greet and talk to most everyone she encountered whether family, friend, or stranger, even an occasional homeless person with whom she would talk for a while before offering the help they desired. June always hoped to have the spirit of Jesus and cared deeply and genuinely for others. She was never happier then when spending time with her children and grandchildren.



June is survived by her three children, Cyd (John) Girard of Sheboygan, Sandy (Todd) Shunneson of Whitefish Bay, and Chris (Katie) Becker of Kohler; five grandchildren Felicity, Hollyann, Johnathan, Joseph and Serena; her brother Jim (Angie) Kisiolek of Campbellsport, her sister Mary Maretich of Long Beach, CA; niece Kimberly Kisiolek of Milwaukee, and nephew Ryan Kisiolek of Sheboygan.



Funeral services for June will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 222 Stafford St. in Plymouth on Tuesday, July 16th with visitation at 3:00 pm until the funeral service at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in June's name for Sharon S Richardson Community Hospice.



The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Mulkerin and all the nurses at the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison along with the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their care and support during this journey. Published in Sheboygan Press from July 9 to July 10, 2019