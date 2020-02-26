|
|
Karen Christy Ruppel (Bennett)
Sheboygan - Karen Christy Ruppel (Bennett) (76) a Sheboygan, Wisconsin native went to her eternal home on Feb. 16th.
Karen grew up in Sheboygan, raised her children in Arizona and Colorado, and she has been an Arizona resident for the last 40 years.
Karen was an active member of her church, and loved serving our Lord. In most recent years she began sharing her incredible God given talent authoring poems, devotions, and prayers in different ministries within her church as well as other women's ministries.
Her legacy will live on through her children Dorsey Palermini (Brad) of Sacramento, CA, Cary Rowland and Courtney Rowland of Surprise, AZ. Her Grandchildren Amber (Brad), Danielle (Aaron), Kyle, Alyssa, and Ashley. And her Great Grandchildren Madison, Tyler, and Riley.
We will be honoring her life at 11:00 am on February 29th with a memorial service at Life in Christ Lutheran Church, 14802 N. 75th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381
In lieu of flowers the family has set up a Memorial Fund in Karen's name through Life in Christ Lutheran Church, address listed above.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020