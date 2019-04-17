|
|
Karen D. (Kissinger) Luebke
Kiel - Karen (Kissinger) Luebke, 45, died Sunday morning on April 14, 2019 at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls. Karen was born February 16, 1974 in Sheboygan, WI daughter of Robert and Diane (Spindler) Kissinger. She graduated from Kiel High School in 1992, UW-Sheboygan in 1994 and UW-River Falls in 1996.
On June 20, 1998 she married Allan Luebke at St. Peters U.C.C. in Kiel, WI. She worked for Sartori Foods as an Assistant Marketing Manager until the birth of their first child. She and her husband Allan went into partnership with Karen's parents working on the family dairy farm. Karen was a hard-working farmer and dedicated daughter, wife, mother and sister. She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, planting fields, watching her children's sporting and FFA activities and watching them show animals at the county fair. She was a member of the Kiel FFA chapter and both a member and leader of the Schleswig Cadets 4-H club.
Survivors include her husband: Allan Luebke and their children, Lydia and Adam Luebke; her parents: Robert and Diane Kissinger; sisters: Janet (Matt) Koele, Becky (Josh Fitzpatrick) Kissinger, and Katie (Philip) Wimmler; mother-in-law: Naomi Luebke and sisters and brothers-in-law: Kristine (Mike) Knickelbein, Karl (Tammy) Luebke, Karol (Dave) Bloechel, Aaron (Kristine) Luebke. She is further survived by her loving godmother Darlene (Schuricht) Scheidegger; her many nieces and nephews: Michael and Beth Koele, Sophie Kissinger, Ella Wimmler, Ryan and Colin Knickelbein, Ashley, Kaitlyn (Tyler) and Sara Luebke, Brandon and Brianna Bloechel, Peter and Alex Luebke, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Allen and Jeanette (Sixel) Kissinger, Melvin and Harriet (Hitsman) Spindler. Father-in-law, Alfred Luebke and cousin, Jason Kissinger.
Per Karen's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service were held. The Reverend David Mercer and Pastor Deborah Tyler were the co-officiants at the service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kumar and the staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center for all their support and care throughout the years. Also, the wonderful staff at the Sharon Richardson Community Hospice.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home is assisting with funeral planning, online condolences may be sent by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 17, 2019