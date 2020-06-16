Karen J. Ninnemann (Nee Schmill)



Milwaukee. - Found peace on June 15, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved wife and best friend of Bob for 52 years. Dear sister-in-law of Peter (Sharon) Ninnemann, Richard (Diane) Ninnemann and Kay (Richard) Kulow. Further survived nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Due to the current health situation a private family visitation and service will take place at Pilgrim EV Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, WI. Memorials to Pilgrim EV Lutheran Church appreciated.



Karen was a graduate of Plymouth High School in 1961, and the University of Wisconsin in 1965. She had a distinguished career in advertising, first working for Sears in Chicago, then after marrying Bob in 1968, for various ad agencies in Milwaukee.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store