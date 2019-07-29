|
Karen Jean Tews Jones
Sturgeon Bay - Karen Jean Tews Jones, 76, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, July 27, 2019.
She was born October 29, 1942 in Oostburg, daughter of the late Wallace Benjamin and Dorothy Angeline (Walvoord) Ten Pas. She was proud of her Dutch heritage and enjoyed collecting cultural items. After graduating from Oostburg High School in 1960, she went to beauty school before receiving her CNA certification from NWTC in Green Bay. Karen was a volunteer at the King Veteran's Home and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #161. She was an active member at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church. Karen enjoyed quilting and crocheting, reading and visiting with her family and friends.
Karen will be missed by her husband, Earl Jones; step-children, Denise Belongia, Warren Tews, Aimee Monday, Linda Reed, Mark Jones, and Jeff Jones; nieces, Elissa Retkowski, Jessica Dekker, and Shelly Dulmes; sister-in-law, Lorraine Hely; grandchildren, Andrew (Rochelle) Kuczmarski, Alex Pfingsten, Luke Pfingsten, Nikki, Aaron, Alisha, Jacob, Amanda, Christopher, Elizabeth, Jason, Veronica, Sophia, and Shea; eight great-grandchildren; and special friends, Elaine and Raymon Diller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Dorothy Ten Pas; brothers, Glen and Mark Ten Pas, and two husbands, John Belongia and John Tews.
A funeral service to honor Karen's life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church with Pastor David Leistra officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at the church. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor can go to American Legion Auxiliary Post #161 or Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Karen may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 29 to July 31, 2019