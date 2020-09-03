Karen L. HackerSheboygan - Karen L. Hacker, 72, of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at home. Karen was born August 27, 1948, in Carrington, ND, to the late Melvin C. and Erna (Weikum) Borstad. In 1996, she married Elmo Hacker in Kentucky. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2010.Survivors include her children, Michelle (Lewis) Waters, Christopher (Kristine) Casey and Jason Billington (fiancée, Veronica Rodriguez); her grandchildren, Brandi (Jonas) Foster, Zachary (Katie) Hubbell, Justin Smith, Summer Billington, Paige Billington and Cody Billington; her great-grandchildren, Cayden, Carson and Caiyah Foster, Wyatt and Jaxon Hubbell; her brother, Karl (Penny) Borstad and Edward (Donna) Borstad; her sisters, Julie (Roger) Lint, Sharlene (Jim) Schorbahn and Mary Lou Borstad. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jay Borstad.Private family services will be held.The family would like to thank Dr. Bettag and his staff.