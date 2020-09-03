1/1
Karen L. Hacker
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen L. Hacker

Sheboygan - Karen L. Hacker, 72, of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at home. Karen was born August 27, 1948, in Carrington, ND, to the late Melvin C. and Erna (Weikum) Borstad. In 1996, she married Elmo Hacker in Kentucky. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2010.

Survivors include her children, Michelle (Lewis) Waters, Christopher (Kristine) Casey and Jason Billington (fiancée, Veronica Rodriguez); her grandchildren, Brandi (Jonas) Foster, Zachary (Katie) Hubbell, Justin Smith, Summer Billington, Paige Billington and Cody Billington; her great-grandchildren, Cayden, Carson and Caiyah Foster, Wyatt and Jaxon Hubbell; her brother, Karl (Penny) Borstad and Edward (Donna) Borstad; her sisters, Julie (Roger) Lint, Sharlene (Jim) Schorbahn and Mary Lou Borstad. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jay Borstad.

Private family services will be held.

The family would like to thank Dr. Bettag and his staff.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved