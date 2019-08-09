|
Karen L. Nelson
Sheboygan - Karen L. Nelson, age 72, of Sheboygan, died on Thursday, August 08, 2019 at the Sheboygan Senior Community. She was born in Sheboygan May 6, 1947, the daughter of the late Charles and Gladys Meyer Schommer.
Karen attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1965. On June 13, 1970 she was united in marriage to James E. Nelson at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Karen and James were married for 49 years and best friends for 55 years.
She was employed at Well Fargo Bank specializing in business banking, retiring in 2005. Karen then worked at HSA Bank doing various clerical duties until 2012. She was a current member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls and sang in various church choirs. Karen enjoyed traveling to Europe and all over the United States, gardening, tending to her flowers, baking, cooking and shopping. Most of all Karen loved taking care of her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, James, of Sheboygan; two children, Timothy (Julie) Nelson, of Sheboygan and Andrew (Angela) Nelson, of Sheboygan Falls; three grandchildren, Tyler, Joshua and Alivia; one brother, James (Barbara) Schommer; a niece, Janell (Rob) Romnek, both of Grafton; her brother-in-law, Jeffery (Carmenza) Nelson, of Sheboygan; two sisters-in-law, Judith (Bill) Hayon, of Sheboygan and Jean(Denny) Kuznacic, of Sheboygan Falls. Karen is also survived by her four best friends, Betty (Dick) Kroll, Kathy (Dick) Nack, Joanne (Jerry) Kyrsak, Joanne (Bob) Menzer and many other relatives and friends. Her parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law and a nephew, Alan Schommer all preceded her in death.
A memorial service for Karen will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 730 County Rd. PPP, Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Thomas Gudmundson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Tuesday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Karen's name.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Sheboygan Senior Community, Aurora Hospice and especially hospice nurse, Jenna. The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019