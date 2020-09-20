Karen L. Rahn



Mason - Karen L. Rahn, age 75, of Mason, Wi, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, in Duluth, MN.



She was born on November 22, 1944 in Sheboygan, WI to John and Verona (Thone) Dortman. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School and was a graduate of South High School, Class of 1963.Karen worked at H.C Prange's and later at Ella's Dela Delicatessen until retiring.



Karen moved to Mason,Wi, with her lifelong partner, Thomas Pelzek in 2009.



She enjoyed reading biographies, working on jigsaw puzzles, and keeping all her neighborhood humming birds fed. Some of her favorite time was spent dog sitting for Hemingway (Hemi), her good friend Meko's dog.



She is survived by her daughter Natalie (Bill) Wellman of Albuquerque,New Mexico; son Nicholas Rahn of Sheboygan; grandson Bill Wellman of California granddaughter Alex Wellman of Sheboygan; brother John (Donna) Dortman of Sheboygan; her sisters Pat Holman of Fostoria, Ohio; Kathy (Jim) Markevitch of Grapevine Texas; Sue Van De Kreeke of Appleton, Wi; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Stephanie Peters, sister Vonnie Kreis and brother Richard Dortman.



We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses of St. Luke's Hospital and Dougherty Funeral Home in Duluth, MN for the care they gave Karen.



As requested by Karen, there will be no formal service, Karen's wishes were to be cremated.









