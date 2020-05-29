Karen Lavilla Spindler
Sheboygan Falls - Karen Lavilla Spindler, 80, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Karen was born on February 18, 1940, in Sheboygan, WI to Oliver and Lauretta (Damrow) Rautmann. She was a 1958 graduate of Kiel High School.
On November 15, 1958, Karen married Glenn in Town of Herman. Karen was employed at Howards Grove School District and RCS as a cook, and most recently at Acuity.
She was a longtime member of St. Marks UCC. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Karen enjoyed golf, solitaire, playing cards with "the sistas", spending winters in Arizona, reading, puzzle books, flower gardening, cooking, cake decorating, listening to gospel music, ballroom dancing with her husband, and especially getting together with family. She will always be remembered for her generous giving.
Karen is survived by her husband of 61 years, Glenn; two daughters, Jodi Spindler and Kathy (Jeff) Leonhard; son, Ricky (Amy) Spindler; three grandchildren, Kimberly Leonhard, Amanda (Phil) Salwasser and Dr. Alexandrea (Bradley Steger) Spindler; great-grandchild, Vera Salwasser; three sisters, Shirley Spindler, Darlene (David) Conrad, Susan (William) Dicke; five brothers-in-law, Robert (Violet) Spindler, Earl (Delores) Spindler, Roger Spindler, Allen Hellmer and Dale (Bonnie) Spindler; three sisters-in-law, Darlene (Lloyd) Rumpff, Jane (Duane) Enders and Janice (Frank) Hollenberger; and other extended family members and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Lauretta; brother-in-law, Norman Spindler; and two sisters-in-law, Lois Spindler and Karen Hellmer.
Due to current events, a private family service will be held to celebrate Karen's life with Rev. Patrick Schultz officiating. Inurnment at St. Mark's UCC Cemetery in Town of Mosel.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Karen's name for St. Marks UCC.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Spindler family with arrangements.
To Those I Love
When I am gone, just release me, let me go - so I can move into my Afterglow.
You mustn't tie me down with your tears; let's be happy that we had so many years.
I gave you my love, you can only guess how much you gave me in happiness.
I thank you for the love you each have shown, but now it's time I traveled on alone.
So grieve for me while, if grieve you must, then let your grief be comforted with trust.
It's only for a while that we must part, so bless the memories within your heart.
And then, when you must come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and a "Welcome Home."
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.