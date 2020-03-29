|
|
Karen Lynn Bolgert
Sheboygan - Karen Lynn Bolgert, age 63, of the Town of Sheboygan, went to heaven on Saturday morning, March 28, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. She is survived by sister, Sandy Serge of Canton, Georgia; brother, Paul (Barbara) of Sheboygan; three nieces, one nephew, and four grandnieces; and best friends, Rebecca Siminow, Deb Trcka, and Darla Ghanat. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Isabell Bolgert. She graduated from North High School in 1975. Karen provided housecleaning services to her clients for over 30 years until she retired in 2019. Karen was a kind-hearted, generous and spiritual Christian who loved movies, classic TV series, books, and music.
Per Karen's last wishes, there will be no funeral services. Celebrate Karen's life by donating to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation in Karen's name.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020