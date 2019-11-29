|
|
Karen M. Brown
Sheboygan - Karen M. Brown, 65, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Karen was born to Gerald and the late Phyllis "Decky" Dailey on July 27, 1954 in Ladysmith, WI. She attended Ladysmith schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1972. She worked at both Gilson Brothers and Younkers Department Store. Karen loved gardening, being outdoors, sewing blankets, traveling and being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Brown; children, Christopher Dailey, Carrie (Tom) Peterson and Cassandra "Tootie" Backhaus; father, Gerald Dailey; sister, Amy (Bill) Bates; brother, William (Sue) Dailey; grandchildren, Noah, Aidan, Claire, Tyler and Lillian as well as nieces and nephews.
Karen is preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis "Decky" Dailey.
There will be a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Kelly Dawson, Karen's caregiver.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019