Karen Pospychalla
Kiel - Karen Ann Pospychalla, 62, of rural Kiel died Monday morning August 10, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness.
Karen was born in Sheboygan on November 10, 1957, daughter of the late Allen & Flora (Hoehnke) Koeppen. She attended Howards Grove Schools. On October 23, 1976 she married Randy Pospychalla in Sheboygan. Karen took pride is raising her family. She enjoyed spending time gardening, shopping, taking care of her cats & dogs and her farm animals. Karen also enjoyed being outdoors where she could be found riding her own motorcycle.
She is survived by her husband, Randy; two children: Christopher (Todd) and Kathy (Dustin) Grider; two grandchildren; Paige (Canaan) & Jon-Jon, great grandson; Ryder. Karen is further survived by her brother; Russell Koeppen, aunt; Joyce Lulloff, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Carol (Jim) Punke, Gary Pospychalla, Sheri (Art) King and Eugene Bentley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen & Flora, grand parents; Elmer & Anna Hoehnke, Clarence & Alouise Koeppen, brothers-in-law; Ron & James Pospychalla, sisters-in-law; Joyce Pospychalla & Judy Bentley.
Funeral Services for Karen will be held at 2:00pm on Monday August 17, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St, Kiel) Burial will follow in the Kiel City Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00pm until the time of services at 2:00pm.
