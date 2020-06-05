Karl R. LaBine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl R. LaBine

Sheboygan Falls - Karl Roger LaBine, age 72, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on January 16, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 13th, 2020. The Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post #5612 will conduct military rites following the graveside services. The family would like to invite everyone to a celebration at Wild Shots Pub in Plymouth immediately following the services at the cemetery.

A Memorial Fund has been established in Karl's name and can be mailed to Suchon Funeral Home.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved