Karl R. LaBine
Sheboygan Falls - Karl Roger LaBine, age 72, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on January 16, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 13th, 2020. The Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post #5612 will conduct military rites following the graveside services. The family would like to invite everyone to a celebration at Wild Shots Pub in Plymouth immediately following the services at the cemetery.
A Memorial Fund has been established in Karl's name and can be mailed to Suchon Funeral Home.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.