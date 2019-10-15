|
Karl William Zimmermann, age 92, passed away October 6, 2019 in Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, FL. He was born in Seward, Nebraska, Dec. 21, 1926 to Magdalene (Haase) and William Zimmermann. After graduating from Seward High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a Radarman on the U.S.S. Charles R. Ware during WWII. Karl attended the University of Nebraska following his military service and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Following in his father's musical footsteps, Karl played sousaphone in the University of Nebraska marching band. He worked as an engineer for General Motors, Ford Motor Co., Murray Corp. in Detroit, MI and for Western Electric in Omaha, NE, where he obtained his Professional Engineer license. From 1962 - 1988, Karl worked for K.W. Muth Co. in Sheboygan, Wisconsin where he retired as Vice President of Engineering. Shortly afterwards, he moved to Cape Coral, Florida.
Karl was a dedicated volunteer serving on various church and community theatre boards, in Wisconsin and Cape Coral, Florida, serving as: Board Chairman of Sheboygan (WI) Memorial Medical Center, Building Committee Chairman for the Sheboygan Lutheran High School, Chairman of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, and Building Chairman for Trinity Lutheran Church Sunday School Building in Cape Coral. An accomplished carpenter by passion, Karl constructed nearly 60 theatrical sets in his work with Wisconsin and Florida theatrical groups. He was a compassionate and caring man, who donated 104 units (13 gallons) of blood to the American Red Cross.
Karl was devoted to his family and churches, singing in choirs throughout his life. He enjoyed all his church families, the most recent being Zion Lutheran Church in Ft. Myers.
He is predeceased by his parents, brother, Paul and sisters, Dorothy Oberheu & Margaret Gilmore. He is survived by one sister, Ruth Rickman of Lincoln, NE, his wife of 71 years, Marilyn and their family of 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren: One daughter, Ellen Cheney (special friend Dave Rische) and her children Allison (James) Annis (her children Chace Wilson, Lila Thornton, and Grace & Finn Annis) and Grant Cheney (fiance Jo Ellen Strehlow and their children Reeder and Elliot Strehlow). Four sons: Gary (Teresa) and their children Evan (Becka Roo), Eric, Paul, and Lily; Kevin (Kim) and their son, Kyle and Kim's daughter Kristyn (Kevin) Wong and their children Cullen and Emily); Jeff (Grace) and their daughter, Madeline; and Ron (Theresa) and their children Luke (fiance Vicky Menting) and Jacqueline. Karl is also survived by special nephews and their families.
Memorial Services will be held at
•Zion Lutheran Church, Ft. Myers, FL - Tuesday, October 15 at 10:30am;
•St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sheboygan, WI - Monday, October 28 at 2pm with visitation 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karl's memory to Zion Lutheran Church (7401 Winkler Rd., Ft. Myers, FL 33919) or to
St. Paul's Pipe Organ Instruction Fund at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (1810 N. 13th St., Sheboygan, WI 53081)
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019