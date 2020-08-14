1/1
Katherine "Katie" Clemens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine "Katie" Clemens

Elkhart Lake - Katherine "Katie" Clemens passed away into eternal life on August 4, 2020.

Katie will be remembered for her love of family, playing bridge, reading, and the never ending bag of homemade cookies in the freezer. She also loved her occasional glass of wine (or spirit) with good friends.

Katie was born on October 2, 1931 in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Orin and Martha Kane. She was raised by her Mother and Stepfather Dealo Pickett and had fond memories of her childhood in Wenatchee, Washington.

On April 17, 1954 she married Peter Clemens and the two began their life together moving to Sheboygan. The two raised 4 children together until Peter's death in 1998. Katie worked several jobs through the years, but is most remembered for working at Crystal Lake Crushed Stone Company.

Katie is survived by her children: Lynn Clemens - Columbia, South Carolina, Patrick Clemens (Michelle) - Lakewood, WI, Tim Clemens (Melinda) - Elkhart Lake, and daughter-in-law: Amy Clemens - Sheboygan. She is further survived by grandchildren: Matthew Clemens, David Clemens, Nicole Ottness, Meghan Clemens, Stephan Clemens, and great grandchildren: Aydin and Elliot Clemens. She is also survived by her brother: Larry Pickett (Martha) - Lacey, WA.

Katie was preceded in death by her husband: Peter, her two parents, one sister: Caroline, and one son: Michael.

Memorial donations may be made to the Elkhart Lake Public Library in her name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to thank everyone at Willow Park for the care and compassion shown to her the last several years, the Calumet County Hospice nurses, as well as everyone who took the time to visit her.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved