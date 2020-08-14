Katherine "Katie" Clemens
Elkhart Lake - Katherine "Katie" Clemens passed away into eternal life on August 4, 2020.
Katie will be remembered for her love of family, playing bridge, reading, and the never ending bag of homemade cookies in the freezer. She also loved her occasional glass of wine (or spirit) with good friends.
Katie was born on October 2, 1931 in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Orin and Martha Kane. She was raised by her Mother and Stepfather Dealo Pickett and had fond memories of her childhood in Wenatchee, Washington.
On April 17, 1954 she married Peter Clemens and the two began their life together moving to Sheboygan. The two raised 4 children together until Peter's death in 1998. Katie worked several jobs through the years, but is most remembered for working at Crystal Lake Crushed Stone Company.
Katie is survived by her children: Lynn Clemens - Columbia, South Carolina, Patrick Clemens (Michelle) - Lakewood, WI, Tim Clemens (Melinda) - Elkhart Lake, and daughter-in-law: Amy Clemens - Sheboygan. She is further survived by grandchildren: Matthew Clemens, David Clemens, Nicole Ottness, Meghan Clemens, Stephan Clemens, and great grandchildren: Aydin and Elliot Clemens. She is also survived by her brother: Larry Pickett (Martha) - Lacey, WA.
Katie was preceded in death by her husband: Peter, her two parents, one sister: Caroline, and one son: Michael.
Memorial donations may be made to the Elkhart Lake Public Library in her name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to thank everyone at Willow Park for the care and compassion shown to her the last several years, the Calumet County Hospice nurses, as well as everyone who took the time to visit her.