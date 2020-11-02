1/1
Katherine Hilbelink
1950 - 2020
Katherine Hilbelink

Sheboygan - Katherine Hilbelink, age 70, passed away peacefully at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, WI on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

She was born on March 16, 1950 in Sheboygan, WI to Raymond and Lorraine (Franzen) Pelchen. She was a 1968 graduate of Sheboygan North High School. On December 6, 1969, she married Orlan (Orly) J. Hilbelink. She worked in retail most of her career until her retirement where she made many lifelong friends. Kathy lived life to its fullest and enjoyed every moment. She loved her family with all her heart and cherished visiting with friends and neighbors. She loved gardening, flowers, cooking, and never met a pet or animal she didn't love, especially her Grandpuppy, Milo. She thoroughly enjoyed volunteering as a dog trainer for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Orlan; sons, Jason (Dianna) & Ryan (Nealy); her grandchildren, Zachary (Thao), Kyle (Kennedy), and Sami; great grandchildren, Kuni & Ciana; brother-in-law, Leonard Johnson, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Kathy touched are invited to Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 South 12th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 for visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a service to follow. Pastor Alan Kretschmar of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan will officiate. Masks are required and physical distancing will be observed. Burial will take place at a later day at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff at Sharon Richardson for the extraordinary, compassionate care you provided and to the best neighbors anyone could ask for.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
