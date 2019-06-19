|
Kathie Theresa, (Wolff - Haefke) Hilgenberg
Sheboygan - Kathie Theresa, (Wolff - Haefke) Hilgenberg, age 69, of Sheboygan, WI, was brought home by her Lord on Sunday, June 16th, 2019, at Sharon S Richardson Community Hospice. She considers this her eternal vacation. She was born in Sheboygan, WI, on November 14, 1949, daughter of the late Alexander and Lydia Wolff. She attended school in Sheboygan Falls and was in the graduating class of 1968. Throughout her life, Kathie worked at various businesses including Wigwam Mills, Sheboygan Aurora Medical Center, and Great Lakes Physical Therapy. Kathie became a cashier at Tietz's Piggly Wiggly, on North 15th Street after retirement in January 2011, because she missed being around people.
Kathie was united in marriage to Dennis R. Haefke in Sheboygan Falls in 1967. Together they had two sons, Craig and Todd Haefke.
In 1992, she was united in marriage, to Scott Hilgenberg on Valentine's Day at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Sheboygan. They celebrated 27 years marriage.
Kathie loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. They always put a smile on her face. Kathie also loved being busy at home, always doing something, especially working in her flower gardens, playing with her furry friend Buddy and being on the computer. She also enjoyed being with her friends, watching the Green Bay Packer games and just having a great time. She also loved making flower arrangements, wreaths and doing other crafting activities.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls where she was an usher.
Kathie is survived by her husband, Scott; her son Todd (Andrea) Haefke,her grandchildren, Allyson and Matthew, step daughter Kimberly (Jeremy) Schueller, step granddaughter Hayley Hilgenberg of Sheboygan and her grandson Jacob Hedrich (Crystal), three great grandchildren Lily, Aiden and Zoey Hedrich of Chilton, WI.
She is also survived by her sister Karen Manning, Boise, Idaho and her brother Jeffery Wolff of Los Angeles, California, Bonnie Wolff of Reedley, California; nephews Timothy (Lori) Manning and their daughter Taylor, Matthew (Sheri) Manning, Kuna, Idaho, Nicholas (Emily) Wolff, Reedley, California, their children McKenzie and Logan, Nathan (Heather) Wolff, Reedley, California, and children Heidi and Carter. She is also survived by her sister in law Julie (William) Ullmer, Andrew Ullmer of Green Bay, Wi., Daniel Ullmer of Chicago, Scott (Julie) Frye, Sobieski, WI, Nieces Bobbi Jo (Thomas) Abts, Suamico, WI, their children Blayne (Kaitlin) Abts, Marrissa (Jordan) Harrison, Charity and Seth Abts, Amy Jo (Jack) Koehne, Little Suamico, Wi. Also surviving Kathie is Jodi (Todd) Berglund and their sons Zachary and Jeremey of Howards Grove, Todd (Peggy) Messner, Terry Messner, and Troy Messner of Sheboygan.
Many cousins survive Kathie. There is one cousin that was more like a sister, Gloria (Michael) Klein, Sheboygan. She was there for Kathie whenever she needed a sister.
In addition to her parents, Lydia and Alex Wolff and her grandparents, she was preceded in death by her son, Craig Haefke, her in-laws Carroll and Amelia (Rudie) Hilgenberg, her sister's and brother's in law, Bonnie and Darrel Schroeder, and Tom and Marshia Messner.
Kathie has many friends that helped her with her illnesses, which she would like to thank. Thank you, Scott, Debbie Cook, Sandy Kuka, Karen Groeschl, Dee Johnson, Terese Ulickley, Marge Comins and Raeanne Schroeder, for your caring hearts, kindness and for being there when I needed you the most and helping me get over those high mountains. She would also like to thank Dr. Marshall Matthews and everyone at Matthews Oncology for their caring hearts and friendship.
Also, thank you to the staff at Sharon S Richardson Community Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Kathie and her family in their most sorrow filled time.
As a true testament to Kathie's humbleness and giving nature, she had chosen for her earthly remains to be donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin. Kathie's family is planning a private "Celebration of Life" at her home at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund in Kathie's name is established at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls and at Sheboygan County Human Society in Sheboygan, WI.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 19, 2019