|
|
Kathleen A. Rabe
New Holstein - Kathleen Arlene Rabe, a resident of Homestead Care Center in New Holstein went to meet her "Spirit in the Sky" on the evening of August 3, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis with her loving family by her side.
She was born on June 22, 1957, to the late Truman and Luella (Maurer) Rabe in Chilton, Wisconsin. She graduated from Kiel High School in 1975 and furthered her education in Interior Design graduating in 1977 from Fox Valley Tech. Kathy also earned a business degree from Silver Lake College in 1996. She was employed at Bitter Neuman in Sheboygan until her health deteriorated. Even in retirement, Kathy didn't hesitate to give a suggestion of the placement of your furniture or what color was needed to make the room "pop". We know that she is now wearing the "perfect" shade of white.
She was diagnosed with MS in 1987, but it never defined her as a person. She continued a positive attitude and handled her MS with dignity and grace. Kathy was instrumental in facilitating the MS Support Group in Sheboygan and enjoyed meeting with people and offering hope.
Kathy was a woman of strong faith who took pride in visiting surrounding nursing homes to offer prayer and comfort. She was a member of St. Peter Evangelical Church in Elkhart Lake. She also enjoyed art and calligraphy and made many drawings for family and friends.
She was previously married to Michael Keltesch and later to Michael Boll.
In the early 90's, Kathy met Jerome Just at a religious function. Jerome became her sweetheart and caregiver. They traveled to many areas of the United States and together they spent time crafting greeting cards.
Kathy is survived by sisters, Dianne (Ted) Kaczmarski and Julie (Tim) Kleinhans; sister-in-law Lillie Rabe; brother-in-law Le Roy Schmitz; aunt Janelle Wagner and special friend Janet (Veryl) Graf; nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Rodney Rabe; sister Mar Jean Schmitz; nephew Jeffery Scott Rabe and partner Jerome Just.
A Memorial Service for Kathy will be held at 4:00 PM onSaturday, August 10, 2019, at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove with Pastor Ted McCurdy officiating. Family will greet visitors on Saturday, at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Kathy will be laid to rest in Kiel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Kathy's name.
The family would like to personally thank her church family for their visits, the staff at The Homestead Care Facility, St. Luke's Medical Center, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their care for Kathy.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019