Kathleen Baalke
Sheboygan - Kathleen Ann Baalke, 82, of Sheboygan, entered eternal life on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Kathleen A. Verhage was born on November 4, 1936, in Sheboygan, to A. Edward and Classina (Munnik) Verhage.
On August 11, 1956, Kathleen married James Baalke at Hope Reformed Church in Sheboygan. She was a longtime, active member of Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church in Sheboygan where she served as a Bible study leader, Sunday school teacher, Awana Volunteer, and on many other committees and ministries over the years. She enjoyed puzzles, playing piano, singing in church with her husband, singing in the church choir, and hosting in home Bible studies. Above all, Kathy had a heart for ministering and caring for others.
Kathy is survived by her two sons, Paul (Nancy) Baalke of Sheboygan, John (Gabrielle) Baalke of Manitowoc; seven grandchildren, Jason (Katie, Fiancé) Baalke, Stephanie (David) Zaganiacz, Silas (Ellen) Baalke, Uriah (special friend, Stav) Baalke, Caitlin (Walker) Williams, Claire-Elise Baalke, Brendan Baalke; great-grandson, Caleb Zaganiacz; two sisters, Joyce Dekker, Phyllis Kussard; sister-in-law, Sherry Baalke; brother-in-law, Robert Baalke; and a dear friend, Christel Schultz. Kathy is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Baalke; parents, A. Edward & Classina Verhage; parents-in-law, Harvey & Amanda Baalke; and three brothers-in-law, Tom Baalke, Jacob Dekker, and Clarence Kussard.
A funeral service to celebrate Kathy's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Evangelical Free Church of Sheboygan with Dr. Gary Hylander officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at church from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Private burial will take place at Wildwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name for Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church for their Master Plan or Love in Action or the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Baalke family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 25, 2019