Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Riese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen C. Riese


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen C. Riese Obituary
Kathleen C. Riese

Plymouth - Kathleen C. "Kathy" Riese, age 64, of Plymouth, passed away on March 30, 2019, at Sheboygan Aurora Memorial Medical Center.

She was born in Plymouth on June 26, 1954, a daughter of the late Franklin and Margaret (Kennedy) Riese.

Kathy attended Plymouth grade schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1972.

Following high school, Kathy worked as a nurse's aide. She worked at the Plymouth Hospital, Sheboygan County Hospital, and Rocky Knoll, retiring when she was 58.

She enjoyed reading, music, movies, and her pets.

Kathy is survived by: Two Brothers: Mike (Cindy) Riese and Pat Riese, both of Plymouth; Twin Sisters: Maureen (Greg) Kober of Plymouth and Colleen Riese of Sheboygan Falls.

She is also survived by four nieces, two nephews, other relatives, and her friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Kathy's Life will take place on Tuesday (April 9, 2019) from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now