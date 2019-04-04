|
Kathleen C. Riese
Plymouth - Kathleen C. "Kathy" Riese, age 64, of Plymouth, passed away on March 30, 2019, at Sheboygan Aurora Memorial Medical Center.
She was born in Plymouth on June 26, 1954, a daughter of the late Franklin and Margaret (Kennedy) Riese.
Kathy attended Plymouth grade schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1972.
Following high school, Kathy worked as a nurse's aide. She worked at the Plymouth Hospital, Sheboygan County Hospital, and Rocky Knoll, retiring when she was 58.
She enjoyed reading, music, movies, and her pets.
Kathy is survived by: Two Brothers: Mike (Cindy) Riese and Pat Riese, both of Plymouth; Twin Sisters: Maureen (Greg) Kober of Plymouth and Colleen Riese of Sheboygan Falls.
She is also survived by four nieces, two nephews, other relatives, and her friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Kathy's Life will take place on Tuesday (April 9, 2019) from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 4, 2019