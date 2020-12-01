1/1
Kathleen Elizabeth Mulvaney
1956 - 2020
Kathleen Elizabeth Mulvaney

Sheboygan - Kathleen Elizabeth Mulvaney, 64, of Sheboygan passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Kathleen was born to the late John and Myrtle (Wilke) Mulvaney on May 30, 1956 in Sheboygan. Kathleen graduated from James Madison and was a dedicated employee at RCS Empowers for over 40 years. She was actively involved in Special Olympics and enjoyed bowling, latch hook, puzzle making, and expressed herself through her artwork. Kathleen loved attending Camp Evergreen. She was a very loving daughter and sister.

Kathleen is survived by her siblings, Faith Gruber, Patrick (Mary Ann) Mulvaney, Sharon Mulvaney (Jack Simon), Thomas (Maria) Mulvaney, Janice (David) Mulvaney-Krueger, David (Pamela) Mulvaney and Julie Mulvaney. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Mulvaney.

There will be a private family funeral Mass held for Kathleen at Holy Name Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to RCS Empowers or Camp Evergreen in Kathleen's name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
