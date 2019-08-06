|
Kathleen F. Wigen
Appleton - Kathleen Faye Wigen, 66, of McKinney, Texas passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. She was born March 9, 1953, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Vraney. On November 19, 1971, she married her high school sweetheart, Jeffrey Wigen at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reifs Mills, Wisconsin. Kathy was co-owner of George's Coin & Vending Service where she oversaw the culinary and corporate catering department for 25 years. Kathy and Jeff were married over 47 years and lived in Manitowoc for 65 years before moving to McKinney.
Kathy loved her family and enjoyed every moment spent together. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a great listener and gave the best advice. She also loved taking care of her flowers, cooking for others, reading and traveling. Kathy's favorite vacations were going to Las Vegas with Jeff.
She is survived by her loving husband and four children: Aaron (Dannette) Wigen, Sheboygan Falls, WI; Gina (Mitch) Blackwell, McKinney, TX; Sheila (Bill) Worley, Greenville, WI; Kevin (Barbie) Wigen, Winter Springs, FL; grandchildren: Taylor, Clay, Kaitlyn, Aaron, Leah, McKenna, Logan and Morgan; great-grandson: Xavier; siblings: Josie (Jerry) Staudinger, Dave (Tessie) Vraney, Linda (Dean) Lusk, Mark (Mary Sue) Vraney, Paul (Janet) Vraney, Ken Braun; mother-in-law, Elaine Wigen; brother-in-law, Ron Wigen; sister-in-law, Nancy Mueller; granddogs: Moose and Kilo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Howard Wigen; and sister, Marie Braun.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin and the ALS Association of Texas for everything they did for Kathy.
Funeral services will be held 5 p.m. on Friday at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home from 3 p.m. on Friday until the time of services at 5 p.m. Following the funeral service there will be a reception held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home.
