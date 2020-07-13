Kathleen "Kay" Huibregtse
Sheboygan Falls - Kathleen ("Kay") Francis Huibregtse, 82, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away at home on July 10, 2020 of natural causes.
Kay was born on May 15, 1938 in Sheboygan to Russell and Grace (Zeeveld) Ferguson. She graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School.
Kay married Gerald ("Jerry") Huibregtse on July 19, 1958 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sheboygan Falls. They had three children: Robin, Diane and Timothy and a special dog, Gracie. Kay worked at Sheboygan Falls High School, Bemis Company and she was an amazing homemaker.
Kay was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was also a member of Sheboygan County Quilters, St. Paul's Quilters, Sheboygan Quilters Guild, Sheboygan Falls Jaycettes and the Red Hat Society. Kay loved to quilt, bowl, golf, play cards, bake, camp, and read. Kay attended every one of her children's and grandchildren's many sporting events and was known to all as Coach Kay! Kay was an avid Packers and Brewers fan.
Kay is survived by her husband, Jerry, of 62 years; daughters Robin Miller of Wauwatosa and Diane Orrico of Frisco, TX; son, Timothy (Kathryn) Huibregtse of Grafton; seven grandchildren Matthew Miller, Elizabeth (Angel) Acevedo, Zachary (Anna) Orrico, Madelyne, Adam, Samuel and Alexander Huibregtse; three great-grandchildren, Vincent and Josephine Acevedo and Ava Grace Orrico; sister, Sandra (Cedric Ferrett) Williams; four sisters-in-law, Marge Wangemann, Sally Vreeke, Dolly Huibregtse, and Mary Jane Huibregtse. Kay is further survived by many family and friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law (John and Helen Huibregtse), granddaughter Hannah Miller; five brothers-in-law, Roland Huibregtse, Clarence Huibregtse, Ted Wangemann, Roger Vreeke, and Dale Huibregtse; and sister-in-law Carolyn Huibregtse.
The family has planned a private memorial service to celebrate Kay's life. A memorial fund is being established in Kay's name at St. Paul's Quilters.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Huibregtse family with arrangements.