1/1
Kathleen "Kay" Huibregtse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen "Kay" Huibregtse

Sheboygan Falls - Kathleen ("Kay") Francis Huibregtse, 82, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away at home on July 10, 2020 of natural causes.

Kay was born on May 15, 1938 in Sheboygan to Russell and Grace (Zeeveld) Ferguson. She graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School.

Kay married Gerald ("Jerry") Huibregtse on July 19, 1958 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sheboygan Falls. They had three children: Robin, Diane and Timothy and a special dog, Gracie. Kay worked at Sheboygan Falls High School, Bemis Company and she was an amazing homemaker.

Kay was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was also a member of Sheboygan County Quilters, St. Paul's Quilters, Sheboygan Quilters Guild, Sheboygan Falls Jaycettes and the Red Hat Society. Kay loved to quilt, bowl, golf, play cards, bake, camp, and read. Kay attended every one of her children's and grandchildren's many sporting events and was known to all as Coach Kay! Kay was an avid Packers and Brewers fan.

Kay is survived by her husband, Jerry, of 62 years; daughters Robin Miller of Wauwatosa and Diane Orrico of Frisco, TX; son, Timothy (Kathryn) Huibregtse of Grafton; seven grandchildren Matthew Miller, Elizabeth (Angel) Acevedo, Zachary (Anna) Orrico, Madelyne, Adam, Samuel and Alexander Huibregtse; three great-grandchildren, Vincent and Josephine Acevedo and Ava Grace Orrico; sister, Sandra (Cedric Ferrett) Williams; four sisters-in-law, Marge Wangemann, Sally Vreeke, Dolly Huibregtse, and Mary Jane Huibregtse. Kay is further survived by many family and friends.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law (John and Helen Huibregtse), granddaughter Hannah Miller; five brothers-in-law, Roland Huibregtse, Clarence Huibregtse, Ted Wangemann, Roger Vreeke, and Dale Huibregtse; and sister-in-law Carolyn Huibregtse.

The family has planned a private memorial service to celebrate Kay's life. A memorial fund is being established in Kay's name at St. Paul's Quilters.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Huibregtse family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 13, 2020
So sorry to hear this! Such a fun lady! She will be missed!
Cherish the memories!
Scott A Rohde
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved