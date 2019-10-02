|
Kathleen June Abraham
Sheboygan - Kathleen June Abraham, 75, of Sheboygan, passed away Monday evening, September 30, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Born September 24, 1944 in Sheboygan, Kathy was a daughter of the late Norman and Harriet Lynch Spindler. She attended Sheboygan area schools.
Kathy was a home health care provider in the Sheboygan area for many years. She was an avid reader and movie buff but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and her numerous pets.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Creg) Seehaver, Sheboygan; her three grandchildren, Kyle Kudirko, Green Bay, Alicia Kudirko, Sheboygan, and Dylan Kudirko, Sheboygan; her brother, Ronald (Mary) Lynch, CO; and her beloved dog, Barkley.
According to her wishes, there will be no services or visitation.
The family would like to thank Penny and the staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Kathy's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 2, 2019