Kathleen Kist
Sheboygan Falls - Kathleen Kist (nee Eckenrode), age 60, of Sheboygan Falls, WI passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of David Kist; loving mother of Danielle Kist; dear grandmother of David Michael McMahon; dear sister of Daniel (Lori) Eckenrode and Doreen (Tom) Griffith and daughter of Daniel and Mary (nee Kaufman) Eckenrode. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 94 Lincoln Street, Elkhart Lake, WI 53020 where the family will receive friends from 10-11 AM. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019