Services
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
340 North Main Street,
Hudson, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Kist

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Kist Obituary
Kathleen Kist

Sheboygan Falls - Kathleen Kist (nee Eckenrode), age 60, of Sheboygan Falls, WI passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of David Kist; loving mother of Danielle Kist; dear grandmother of David Michael McMahon; dear sister of Daniel (Lori) Eckenrode and Doreen (Tom) Griffith and daughter of Daniel and Mary (nee Kaufman) Eckenrode. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 94 Lincoln Street, Elkhart Lake, WI 53020 where the family will receive friends from 10-11 AM. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -