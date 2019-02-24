Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Random Lake - Kathleen Lois Arndt, 81, of Random Lake, passed away on February 20, 2019 at Gables on the Pond Assisted Living. She was born on June 27, 1937 to the late Robert and Veronica (Bender) Coldewe in Milwaukee, WI.

Kathy attended Custer High School in Milwaukee, WI. Kathy married Martin L. Arndt on August 6, 1955 at Zion United Methodist Church, in Batavia, WI. After 61 years of marriage, Martin preceded Kathy in death in 2016.

Kathy owned a small bridal shop in West Bend, WI and later out of her home. She was a very talented seamstress. Martin and Kathy lived on the homestead in Fredonia while raising six children. Kathy kept her hands busy, working with ceramics, crocheting, cake decorating and raising parakeets and love birds for pet shops.

Martin and Kathy retired to their Crooked Lake home and enjoyed owning and running a small bait shop and camp store for a nearby campground.

Kathy is survived by six children, Cindy Hansen, Lisa (Ken) LaMotte, Dawn (Jim) Fahney, Patty (Reino) Harju, Marty A. (Bernie) Arndt and Julia (Larry) Wright; 21 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two brothers, Robert Coldewe, Jr. and Ronald (June) Coldewe.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; her parents; one grandchild, Amy Wright; one great-grandchild, Miguel Delarosa; one sister, Shirley (Robert) Kreutzer and one sister-in-law, Sandy Coldewe.

Visitation: Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:45 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

Service: A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 PM following the visitation. Cremation has taken place.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 24, 2019
