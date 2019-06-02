|
|
Kathleen L. Burger
Cleveland - Kathleen L. Burger, age 68, a resident of Cleveland, entered eternal life following a courageous 10 year battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
Kathy was born on August 14, 1950 in Sheboygan to the late Marvin and Lillian (Jorsch) Madson. She graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1969. On July 31, 1976, Kathy married Lee Burger Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2008. While Kathy was a homemaker and loving mother that enjoyed raising her children, she had also worked as a cook at Stock's Supper Club and as a cashier at Walgreens in Manitowoc. She enjoyed going to the family cabin up north, spending time with her dog, Jack, and above all having quality time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include Kathy's four children, Travis Burger, Newton; Curtis (Kelly Schwartz) Burger, Valders; and Amy (Steve) Burger-Meyer, Manitowoc; Sean Pannier, Spokane, WA; seven, grandchildren, Alexis, Jaden, Ethan, Lilly, Carter, Alex and Jocelyn; two sisters, Susie (Terry) Sorenson, Sheboygan Falls; and Cheryl Schillingowski, Manitowoc; also other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Rev. Judine Duerwaechter will officiate with burial to take place at a later date at St. John's Ebeneezer Reformed Cemetery in Centerville. Following the service, a dinner for relatives and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, located on the south property of the funeral home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:30 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Kathy's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. Marshall Matthews and all of his staff for the care and compassion they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 2, 2019