Sheboygan - Kathleen M. Meyer, age 70, of Sheboygan passed away Thursday evening, March 14, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital. Kathleen was born Jan 22, 1949 in Sheboygan to the late Lyell F. and Alice J. (Scanlon) Clark. Kathleen attended Holy Name Grade School, graduated from South High School in 1967 and then furthered her education at the UW- Sheboygan. On April 23, 1968 she was united in marriage to Ludwig Meyer in North Carolina; he preceded her in death. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Marines from August 1, 1967 until October 24, 1969. Kathleen worked for many years at the Veterans Service Office here in Sheboygan County and then at the Mead Public Library.



Kathleen was a very generous person with her time and treasure. She was a volunteer at SS. Cyril and Methodius and St. Dominic Catholic Churches.



Although Kathy often chose to remain behind the scenes, she was gifted in so many ways: organization, drawing, cake decorating, and planning in abundance as a hostess to the delight of all in attendance. She was always focused on the happiness and joy of others.



Survivors include her daughters Dawn (Edd) Hall of Burbank, CA and Denise (Scott) Meyer of New Berlin, grandchildren MyKayla Fenske, Addison Holck, Tyler, Clayton and Harrison "Ziggy" Schrimpf, great-grandson Colson Fenske. She is further survived by her siblings Pat (Art) Ternes of Fredonia, Robert (Nancy) Clark of Sheboygan, Carol (Norb) Pfingsten of Howards Grove, Joan Clark of Sheboygan and by many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends including her best friend Sherry Smith of Sheboygan.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Rosemary Reiter and Mary Nytsch, brother John Clark and niece Kelly Clark.



At Kathy's request there will be no visitation or services.



Kathy's daughters would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital ICU.