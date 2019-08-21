|
|
Kathleen M. Scharrer
Sheboygan - Kathleen M. Scharrer, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away at home Monday, August 19, 2019. Kathy was born on June 8, 1935 to the late Leo and Loretta Prepster in Sheboygan. She graduated from Central High School in 1953 and went on to work at C. Reiss Coal Company for 2 years and at JC Penney in the catalog department, where she retired after 24 years. She was united in marriage to Herbert F. Scharrer at Holy Name Catholic Church on July 27, 1957. Kathy was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed golf as well as knitting, crocheting, mahjong, bridge, reading and casino bus trips. The time she spent with her children and grandchildren was the joy of her life.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Herb; children Gary (Chris) Scharrer, Julie (Mike) Cosson, Laurie (Steve) Hoppert and Cindy Scharrer Quasius; five grandchildren Joseph (Michelle) and Jordan Quasius, Corey (Melissa) and Nicole (Owen Piotrowski) Scharrer and Samantha Hoppert; five great-grandchildren, Marty Scharrer, and Melek, Aniyah, Zalayna, Daxton Quasius; brothers-in-law Walter Scharrer, John (Barbara) Scharrer and sister-in-law Cheryl Prepster.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Dennis Prepster and sister-in-law Patricia Scharrer.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1305 Humboldt Ave., Sheboygan, with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at 4:00 p.m. The burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery will be held at a time and date that is to be determined.
A memorial fund has been established in Kathy's name.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Johnson and his staff, the caregivers at Progressive Health Care and the angels at Sharon Richardson.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 21, 2019