Kathleen Marie Pluskat



Sheboygan - Kathleen Marie Pluskat, age 71, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born in White Plains, New York on September 21, 1947, the daughter of the late Duncan and Valeria Stubinski Stewart.



Kathleen graduated from Bay View High School in Milwaukee, Class of 1965. She then furthered her education at Cardinal Stritch College, earning her bachelor's degree and graduating Cum Laude in 2006. She was a current member of St. Dominic's Catholic Church and was a part of the classical choir, media operator, a part-time sacristan, and a member of the Prayer & Worship Committee. Kathleen was a member and lead trustee, 2018-2019, of the Sheboygan Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge #299. She was the Deputy Registrar for the City of Sheboygan for 11 years and served as the office supervisor for the Sheboygan County Child Support Agency (Hall of Fame 2016). She also volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul, ushered for the Sheboygan Theatre Company, and assembled rosaries for the military through Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.



She is survived by her two children, Kristopher Pluskat, of Sheboygan and Karen (Jesse) Lawrence, of Two Rivers; a sister, Colleen (Thomas) Milnick, of Franklin, WI; her two brothers, Duncan (Sandra) Stewart, of Suamico and Donald Stewart, of Sussex; as well as many other relatives and friends. Kathleen was preceded in death by her infant son, Gregory John Pluskat and a sister-in-law, Barbara Stewart.



A gathering for family and friends will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2136 N. 31st St. Sheboygan, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew J. Widder officiating. Funeral procession to the Holy Cross Cemetery and the Elks Lodge of Sorrow ceremony to follow.



The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press on May 22, 2019