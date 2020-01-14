|
Kathleen May-Studer (nee Hansen)
Grayling, Michigan - Kathleen M. May-Studer (nee Hansen) 72, died peacefully at her home in Grayling, Michigan on January 4th after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kathleen is survived by her father John Hansen of Port Washington WI and loving husband Lyle Studer. She was an amazing mother to Eric May (Amy Brem) of Cedar Grove WI, Lyle Studer III (Pam) of Grayling MI, Karri May McFarland (Bryan) of West Bend WI, Peggy Studer (Gerry) of Canada and Sara Studer Smaling (Matthew) of Grayling MI. Sister to William Hansen (Leslie) Port Washington WI, Barbara Guetzke (Milton) of Cedar Grove, WI and Judith (Mark) Mathe of Oostburg. Kathy was also a caring Grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by former husband and dear friend William May (Diane) of Belgium WI, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Helen Hansen.
Kathleen will be fondly remembered by family and friends for her love of quilting, crafting, Star Trek and popcorn. Most importantly she cherished spending time with her family either hosting dinners, playing sheepshead or just being together. She also enjoyed teaching Sunday School, serving as Church Secretary, volunteering her time leading Girl Scout troops in Cedar Grove WI and packing many shoe-boxes for Operation Christmas Child. Harrington Beach State Park in Wisconsin was a special place for Kathleen, as well, she also enjoyed exploring many places with Lyle on their travels between Michigan and Wisconsin and especially looked forward to her yearly trips to Frankenmuth MI.
A memorial service is scheduled for April 18, 2020, at 11 am at the American Legion Melvin Wester Post 412, 655 Park Street Belgium, WI 53004. In lieu of flowers, Kathleen asked for donations be sent to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. The family would like to thank Dr. Ruch, Dr Nigrelli, the staff at Munson Cancer Care Center as well as Theresa and the staff at Heartland Hospice Care for their care and compassion during Kathleen's illness. Condolences can be sent to Ramsay Group Funeral Services https://www.ramsaygroupfs.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020